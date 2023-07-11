Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been in fine form this Ashes series, not just on the field but off it too. In the press conference after Australia's defeat to England in the Leeds Test, Cummins was asked by a reporter if the momentum of the game has shifted towards the host because of the third Test's result. Cummins produced a mic-drop moment with his epic response to the journalist who asked the question, sending a laughter riot across the entire press room.

Cumins has developed a reputation for himself having produced some ballistic responses to tricky questions from reporters in press conferences. Here's how the conversation went after the Headingley Test:

Journalist: As the series heads to Manchester, do you fear maybe the momentum has shifted in England's favour?

Cummins: Not really, no.

Journalist: Why not?

Cummins: 2-1 (laughter all across the room).

Journalist: Too long?

Cummins: No, 2-1.

Journalist: You still feel confident you can seal it in Manchester despite what's happened here, it's not going to affect your confidence going in?

Cummins: No, not at all. Every Test you start from fresh.

"It's a shame, and it's one of the games you look at and everyone thinks you could have done something just a little bit different that might have contributed to a different result. But we've all played enough cricket, so [we will] brush this one off and make sure we get ready for Manchester," Cummins further said in the press conference.

Australia lead the series 2-1, having won the first two matches in Edgbaston and Lord's but England seem to have found the right balance in the team with the arrival of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood in the playing XI.