The ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia will be remembered for the cut-throat competition and intense game of cricket. Apart from all this, one thing which will definitely be considered among the biggest highlights of the series is the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey during the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The incident took place on Day 4 of the second Test when Bairstow wandered out of the crease after ducking a Cameron Green's bouncer, thinking the ball was dead. Carey took advantage of the situation and made a direct hit onto the stumps.

The incident sparked a debate on social media as many fans and former cricketers expressed their opinions regarding the same. Where one side questioned the spirit of the game, the other one supported the Australian team and lauded Carey for his brilliant awareness on the field.

As both teams gear up for the fourth test, which will begin on July 19 in Manchester, Carey opened up about the controversy and revealed that in the past he himself got dismissed in a similar manner.

"I've definitely been out to that a few times, and I've tried to do it [to batters] in the past as well. My first A-grade game in South Australia, I was out that way. And when I walked off, I was pretty disappointed. [My] captain came up to me, and he said, 'You'll remember to keep your foot behind the line next time'," the Australia wicketkeeper was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

The Australia team had to go through a series of booing as the English crowd hurled abuses at them at the Lord's Long Room, when the visiting side was heading towards the dressing room for lunch.

"We got some pretty instant feedback. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I absolutely respect that. And then everyone's entitled to their opinion on the spirit of cricket as well. There's a few chants that I was actually humming along to while I was batting, just trying to change the words a little bit," said Carey.

"There's some nasty stuff being said, but it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well. So yeah, I feel really well-supported. I think the whole group does. From Australia, I still think we've got lots of fans, and from England, I don't think we've made any, but we probably didn't lose any," he added.

Currently, Australia lead the five-match Test series 2-1. After the fourth match in Manchester, both the teams will be squaring off for the fifth and last Ashes Test from July 27, at The Oval.