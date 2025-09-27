Eighteen-year-old Indian armless archer Sheetal Devi scripted history by defeating Turkiye's world No.1 Oznur Cure Girdi 146-143 to bag the women's compound individual category gold at the Para World Archery Championship in Gwangju on Saturday. Sheetal, the only armless archer in the competition, shoots using her feet and chin, and this was her third medal of the championships. She had earlier won a mixed team bronze in the compound event with Toman Kumar, defeating Great Britain's Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen 152-149.

In the compound women's open team event, Sheetal and Sarita settled for silver after losing to Turkey in the final.

The individual final was a tense battle but Sheetal stayed consistent and shot with composure. The first end was tied at 29-all, but Sheetal fired three 10s in the second end to take an early lead, winning it 30-27.

The third end was also tied at 29-all. Sheetal's only slight lapse came in the fourth end, where she scored 28 as Girdi took it by one point, yet Sheetal still held a two-point lead at 116-114.

She then sealed her maiden gold with a flawless final end, hitting three perfect arrows for 30.

Earlier in the semifinals, the Jammu and Kashmir archer produced a commanding 145-140 victory over Great Britain's Jodie Grinham to reach the final.

The title clash was a repeat of the 2023 Pilsen World Championships, where Girdi had narrowly beaten Sheetal 140-138. This time, Sheetal turned the tables to avenge her defeat two years ago.

In the open team final, Sheetal and Sarita started strongly but only to lose by 148-152 to settle for silver.

The Indian duo began strongly, edging out Turkish pair Oznur Cure Girdi and Bursa Fatma Un 38-37 in the opening end.

The Indians produced three 10s from their first four arrows, while Turkey managed just one 10.

However, the Turkish archers bounced back in the second end with three 10s and a nine to outscore India by a point and level the contest at 76-all.

The third end saw the momentum shift further as nerves appeared to affect the Indian duo.

They managed just one 10, along with two 9s and an 8, to total 36.

The Turkish duo was more consistent, shooting 37 with one 10 and three 9s, to seize a one-point overall lead.

Girdi and Un were nearly flawless in the final end, hitting 39 out of a possible 40.

In contrast, the Indians faltered with a 36, including one arrow landing in the 7-ring, as Turkey sealed the gold medal with a four point margin.

