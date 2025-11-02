A 20-year-old national-level archer from Maharashtra died after he allegedly fell from a moving passenger train at Rajasthan's Kota junction, police said on Sunday. According to police, Arjun Sonawale, from Nasik, was returning home with his teammates and coach after participating in an event in Bhatinda, Punjab. He was travelling with his teammates to Maharashtra by the Shakur Basti-Mumbai Central AC Special train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Around 8.30 pm, while the train was slowing down to halt at the Kota Junction, Arjun was standing at the gate of coach B4 along with a few others to move to another coach for food, when he accidentally slipped and fell between the train and the platform, police said.

The passengers and the railway staff pulled him out after the train stopped and rushed him to MBS Hospital. Later, his two cousins, who were also part of the team, shifted him to a private hospital where he died during treatment at night, police said. The body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem on Sunday morning, GRP official Dalchand Sain said.

Team manager Anil Kamlapure said Arjun was pursuing graduation and had won eight gold medals in state and national-level archery events

