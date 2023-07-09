India's Priyansh became under-21 world champion in compound archery, as the country's medal tally swelled to nine medals, including five gold here. Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in a one-sided men's U-21 individual final in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships in Ireland on Saturday. Earlier, Aditi Swami had prevailed over Leann Drake of the USA 142-136 to bag the women's Under-18 title.

Priyansh had an intense opening round where the former Under-18 world champion Brenk levelled the Indian 29-all, shooting two arrows closer to the target.

A composed Priyansh came up with a perfect round of 30 as the Slovenian crumbled under pressure following the promising start in the first end.

From a three-point advantage after the second end, Priyansh went on to build on his lead and was 118-112 ahead before the fifth and final round.

The duo ended as they started, shooting 29 each which was enough for Priyansh to claim the U-21 world title in compound section.

Fresh from breaking the Under-18 compound women qualifying record at last month's World Cup, Aditi carried the momentum to the ongoing Youth World Championships as she defeated Leann.

Dominating the contest from the first end, Aditi took a five-point lead at the halfway mark and sealed India's fourth gold in the tournament.

Making her senior debut at the World Cup, Aditi had won a team bronze in Medellin, Colombia last month.

Aditi has also won an individual silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last year.

India's hope for a third medal on Saturday evaporated when Avneet Kaur went down to Hallie Boulton of Great Britain in a shoot-off.

After a tied 138-all finish, Hallie edged out the Indian 10-9 in the shoot-off.

India have so far won nine medals that also include one silver and three bronze.