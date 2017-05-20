India's Compound Archers Claim Men's Team Gold at World Cup Stage I

India beat Colombia 226-221 to win the gold medal. © AFP
The Indian men's compound archery team won the gold medal at the World Cup Stage-I, beating Colombia in the final on Saturday.
The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh prevailed 226-221 against the Colombians. The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.
The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant.
The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52.
Topics : Other Sports Archery
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS