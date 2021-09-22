Story ProgressBack to home
Indian Women's Compound Archery Team Wins Gold At World Championship, Men Finish Second
India's women's compund archery team beat hosts USA 226 to 225 to win gold at the World Championship in Yankton on Wednesday.
Highlights
- Indian women's compound team won the gold in archery world c'ship
- The men's team of India finished second in their competition
- Indian women's team included Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Surekha
India's women's compund archery team beat hosts USA 226 to 225 to win gold at the World Champinship in Yankton on Wednesday. However, the men's team led by seasoned Abhishek Verma lost 235-238 to Austria in the final to settle for a silver medal. The women's team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha held its nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Proctor. In the men's section, Verma along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav fought well but had to settle for silver.
