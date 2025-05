India had a successful outing at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, bagging three medals including a gold in the compound men's team event, a silver in the women's team event, and a bronze in the mixed team competition in Shanghai on Saturday. The men's team, comprising Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Rishabh Yadav defeated Mexico 232-228 in the final. The Indian trio shot consistently across all four ends and held their nerve to clinch a well-deserved gold medal.

In the women's compound final, the team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Chikitha Taniparthi settled for silver after a 221-234 loss to a strong Mexican side. It was a one-sided contest, but the Indian women showed promise throughout the tournament and finished with a podium finish.

Adding to the medal tally, the Indian compound mixed team of Verma and Madhura clinched bronze, defeating Malaysia in a low-scoring third-place playoff.

These results underline India's growing depth and consistency in compound archery on the world stage.

With compound archery set to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028 featuring a solitary event in the mixed team category, India will be eyeing its first-ever Olympic medal in archery and performances like these offer plenty of promise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)