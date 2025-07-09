Less than a year after para-archer Sheetal Devi shot to fame with her performances at the Paris Paralympics 2024, another rising para-archer has caught the eye. 6-year-old Ayush Kumar, hailing from Faridabad in the Indian state of Haryana, lost both of his arms in a horrifying accident with an electrical wire just over a year ago. The accident also took with it his dreams of becoming like star India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. However, Ayush has now emerged as a skilled para-archer, even at his tender age, with dreams of making it to the top.

"When I saw him for the first time, I decided to make him an archer. I felt that he would be able to do it. After seeing him, I called him for talent scouting. He came to us in the summer camp and is training," said Kuldeep Vedwan, Ayush's archery coach, speaking to NDTV.

"I am hopeful that when he will be 12 years old, he will be in the Indian team," Vedwan further stated.

Watch: Video report on Ayush by NDTV

The success of 18-year-old para-archer Sheetal Devi has given renewed hope to budding para-archers. Sheetal, who is also armless, wowed the world with her stunning ability, as she won gold medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships, and eventually a bronze at the mixed team compound event at Paralympics 2024.

Ayush suffered his accident nearly a year ago, on July 12, 2024, bringing horror not only to him, but also to his mother. However, Arjun's talent in para-archery has also given hope to his family.

"He had told me that he was going to play at his aunt's place, but I don't know what happened there. Then, the accident happened to him. When he came in contact with the electrical wire, there was a loud sound. Then we came to know that an accident had happened to him," Ayush's mother recollected.

Ayush trains under Kuldeep Vedwan at Dhanoura Tikri village in Baghpat, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. There, the 6-year-old has also received guidance from para-archer Payal Nag, who beat Sheetal at the 6th National Para Archery Championship in Jaipur.

"We talked a lot, I really liked his courage, he is doing all this in such a short time and has a desire to go much further. I have full hope that he will definitely go ahead," Nag said.

A fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as well, Arjun's sporting dreams are only getting bigger in the world of archery.