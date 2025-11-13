India's compound archers enjoyed a stellar outing at the Asian Championships, winning two gold medals and one silver on a productive day on Thursday. The women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Deepshikha, and Prithika Pradeep led the charge with a thrilling 236–234 victory over Korea in the compound women's team final. The trio delivered near-flawless shooting, producing ends of 59 (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10) and 58 (10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9) to outclass the Korean combination of Park Yerin, Oh Yoohyun, and Jungyoon Park.

In the compound mixed team final, Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha combined superbly to defeat Bangladesh 153–151, securing India's second gold of the day.

The pair displayed consistency under pressure, shooting identical 38-point ends (10, 9, 10, 9 and 9, 10, 9, 10) to seal the title.

However, in the compound men's team final, India fell agonisingly short against Kazakhstan, going down 229–230 to settle for the silver medal.

The Indian trio of Abhishek Verma, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, and Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge was edged out by the Kazakh side of Dilmukhamet Mussa, Bunyod Mirzametov, and Andrey Tyutyun, who held their nerve in the closing arrows.

