Indian recurve men's team clinched bronze medal at the Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia, on Thursday. The Indian team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan and Tushar Shelke, seeded fourth, defeated China 5-3 for a podium finish. India were defeated by South Korea 5-1 in the semi-final. India reached the semi-final after defeating Canada in the second round. In the quarter-finals, they had won against Colombia. "It's a very successful team event, we are happy but not satisfied because we are going towards gold medals," Dhiraj Bommadevara told World Archery, according to Olympics.com.

Meanwhile, in the recurve women's team event, the Indian trio of Bhajan Kaur, Sangeeta and Tanisha Verma lost to France 5-3 in the second round after advancing automatically in the opening round.

The men's recurve team added to India's compound teams' two bronze medals on Wednesday.

In the compound men's team competition, the Indian team of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar, and Abhishek Verma finished third. In the compound women's team competition, the Indian team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam were also placed third.

Aditi Gopichand Swami had on Tuesday broke the Under 18 world record during the women's compound qualification round.

Aditi Gopichand Swami, 16, broke the previous world record of 705 established by the USA's Liko Arreola in May by scoring 711 points out of 720 to win the 72-arrow qualifying. Additionally, Sara Lopez of Colombia's senior record of 713 was only two points away from being surpassed by Swami.

