World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Hailed for modern man-management, openness with a normally fiercely critical press and putting his faith in youth, Gareth Southgate has avoided many of the pre-tournament pitfalls that have undone his predecessors as England manager. However, the real test of Southgate's abilities to lead his country on the biggest stage will come when England face Tunisia in their World Cup opener in Volgograd on Monday. When Southgate was promoted from his role as under-21 manager in the wake of a scandal that saw Sam Allardyce sacked after just 67 days and one match in charge of Three Lions last September, the appointment was labelled by many as uninspiring and a safe option by the Football Association. Yet, Southgate's tenure has so far defied expectations. Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere were among the more experienced names jettisoned as he picked the third youngest squad on show in Russia. Off the field, he has fostered a relaxed atmosphere while also facing up to difficult issues such as fears over racial abuse in Russia and left-back Danny Rose revealing on the eve of the tournament he has suffered from depression.