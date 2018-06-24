 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Spain vs Morocco: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 24 June 2018 14:06 IST

After a breathless 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opening game, La Roja laboured to a 1-0 victory over Iran, and require at least a point in Kaliningrad against a Morocco side playing for pride to guarantee a last 16 berth.

Spain won a historic treble of European and world titles between 2008-2012. © AFP

Spain midfielder Isco believes his side must stay true to the philosophy that brought them World Cup glory in 2010 to achieve the result they need in Monday's Group B decider against Morocco. After a breathless 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opening game, La Roja laboured to a 1-0 victory over Iran, and require at least a point in Kaliningrad against a Morocco side playing for pride to guarantee a last 16 berth. Spain won a historic treble of European and world titles between 2008-2012 with a brand of possession-based football that came to be known as "tiki taka". Along with Real teammates Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, Isco represents the cream of a new crop of Spanish talent looking to fill the void left in the national team after legend Xavi's retirement. Playing behind striker Diego Costa, Isco has delighted Spain fans this tournament with his deft touch and vision, but the team heads to Russia's European enclave knowing the job is far from done.

When is World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match?

The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match will take place on Monday, June 25, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match?

The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match will be played at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

What time does the World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match?

The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match?

The World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.

Highlights
  • Spain played a breathless 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opening gane
  • Isco represents the cream of a new crop of Spanish talent
  • Isco has delighted Spain fans this tournament
