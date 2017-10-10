 
don't
miss
All Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup 06 Oct 17 to 28 Oct 17

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia Coach Praises India's 'Organised' Defence

Updated: 10 October 2017 15:47 IST

Colombia coach was effusive in his praise for the Indian team's defence.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia Coach Praises India's 'Organised' Defence
India showed great grit in their 1-2 to loss to Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. © PTI

India might have lost 1-2 to Colombia, their second straight defeat in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, but they impressed one and all with their gutsy performances in the tournament so far. The hosts put in another impressive show against the South Americans and were only minutes from registering their first points but it wasn't to be. Colombia coach Orlando Restrepo was effusive in his praise for the Indian team's defence and the called the Indian central defensive pairiing of Anwar Ali and Namit Desphpande "very good".

India, who lost 0-3 to USA in their World Cup debut, also managed to score their first World Cup goal ever and should have scored more but for the wastefulness in front of goal.

"India played very well. Congratulations to the players and coach. They defended very well and they were very organised. We just felt that we had to be patient to get the opportunities to score," Restrepo said in the post-match press conference.

Juan Penaloza, who scored the opening goal of the match in the 49th minute, broke Indian hearts with his winner in the 83rd after defensive midfielder Jeakson Thounaojam had scored India's equaliser in the 82nd minute.

Asked to pick some standout performers from among the Indians, Restrepo said, "I don't know their names but the central defenders (Anwar Ali and Namit Deshpande) were very good. They did an excellent job and were very organised in the defence."

India will take on Ghana in their last group match on October 12.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Topics : India Football Team Colombia FIFA U 17 World Cup India 2017 Football
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Colombia coach praises India's organised defence
  • India lost 1-2 to Colombia in Group A
  • India will take on Ghana in their last group match on October 12
Related Articles
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Twitterati Applaud Indian Colts' Performance
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Twitterati Applaud Indian Colts' Performance
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Our Team Was Finished Physically By First 45 Minutes, Says India Coach
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Our Team Was Finished Physically By First 45 Minutes, Says India Coach
FIFA U-17 World Cup: India's Campaign Ends In Heartbreak, Ghana Top Group A
FIFA U-17 World Cup: India's Campaign Ends In Heartbreak, Ghana Top Group A
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 16
2 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 16
3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 13
4 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 11
5 Liverpool 6 3 2 1 11
6 Watford 6 3 2 1 11
7 Huddersfield Town 6 2 3 1 9
8 Burnley 6 2 3 1 9
9 Newcastle United 6 3 0 3 9
10 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 2 1 8
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.