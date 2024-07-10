Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I LIVE: Shubman Gill And Co. Aim To Take Series Lead vs Zimbabwe
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: With the series tied at 1-1, India will be aiming to take the lead in their five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe today. After a shock loss in the first game, India bounced back in style, winning by 100 runs with Abhishek Sharma notching up a fantastic century in just his second India game. While the bowlers have been on song, stand-in-captain Shubman Gill will be hoping to put up a big individual score now. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will still carry a lot of confidence from the first T20I. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live updates from India vs Zimbabwe, straight from the Harare Sports Club, Harare.
- 14:57 (IST)IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill To Come To The Party?It must be remembered that this series is Shubman Gill's first venture into captaincy. However, the batsman is yet to make a big contribution, and will be hoping to cash in today. Having missed out on India's 15-member T20 World Cup 2024 squad, it is important for Gill to contribute heavily in this series and become an India T20I regular after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
- 14:55 (IST)IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma's CenturyAbhishek Sharma did not let his debut duck disappoint him, slamming the third-quickest century by an Indian in T20Is, in just 46 balls in the second T20I. After impressing in IPL 2024, Abhishek Sharma will aim to carry on his great form and stake a claim for a regular spot in the India T20I setup.
- 14:52 (IST)IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live Updates: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Zimbabwe. Once again, we bring you the live action from the Harare Sports Club, which is the venue for the entire T20I series. Shubman Gill-led India will be aiming to take a 2-1 lead in the series today, following on from their 100-run win in the 2nd T20I.
