India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: With the series tied at 1-1, India will be aiming to take the lead in their five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe today. After a shock loss in the first game, India bounced back in style, winning by 100 runs with Abhishek Sharma notching up a fantastic century in just his second India game. While the bowlers have been on song, stand-in-captain Shubman Gill will be hoping to put up a big individual score now. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will still carry a lot of confidence from the first T20I. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live updates from India vs Zimbabwe, straight from the Harare Sports Club, Harare.