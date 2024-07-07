India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: After their shock 13-run loss to Zimbabwe in the first T20I, Shubman Gill-led Team India will aim to bounce back with a win in the second game. An inexperienced yet spirited Zimbabwe pulled off an upset of massive proportions when they stunned an Indian team brimming with an array of Next-Gen stars by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series in Harare on Saturday. India, who were recently crowned champions in the T20 World Cup albeit with a different set of players, were expected to trot past an unfancied Zimbabwe and the script followed that line when the hosts were restricted to 115 for nine.

But from there, Zimbabwe wrote their own narrative, reducing India to 28 for four in the Power Play and then eventually bowled them out for 102 in 19.5 overs.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, July 7.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs