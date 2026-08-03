Rouse Avenue District Court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed against him by several Indian wrestlers. In 2023, prominent wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, along with others, staged a protest alleging sexual harassment by Singh and demanded strict action from the government. The case attracted widespread attention across the country and abroad. However, the Delhi court has now cleared Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar of the allegations.

Calling the verdict a moment of joy for himself and his supporters, the former WFI chief thanked his legal team. Singh said he would wait for the court's detailed judgment before making any further comments on the matter.

"On the first day, when my first statement came, I had said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honour. It is a matter of joy for my supporters and me. Today is a happy day," Singh said.

"I said this was a conspiracy, and if any of the allegations against me are found to be true, I will hang myself. To this day, I've stood by that statement. Today, after almost three years, the court has honourably acquitted me and Vinod," Singh said.

He said he had always stood up for people whose rights were violated and expressed happiness over what he described as a victory in the fight for junior athletes.

"I always stood up for those who were weak, those whose rights were violated. I had complete faith that justice would be done to me, and I never felt guilty. We were fighting for the junior athletes whose rights were being violated, and I am happy that we won that fight," he added.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2023, alleging offences including sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against women and criminal intimidation. Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the case.

When asked about the comments that were made against him by wrestlers three years ago, Brij Bhushan said that when the right time comes, they will be answered. The former wrestling body chief also took a swipe at politicians who gathered at Jantar Mantar, demanding strict punishment against him over alleged sexual harassment.

"There were demands for my hanging, demands to burn me alive. Now, those people should introspect. They will be answered when the time comes," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | After being acquitted by Rouse Avenue Court in the women wrestlers alleged sexual harassment case, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "... I said this was a conspiracy, and if any of the allegations against me are found to be true, I will hang myself. To this day,… https://t.co/6O1R8HjBeD pic.twitter.com/Btlt3pWJZA — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

After the completion of the final arguments from both sides, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment after hearing detailed submissions from the prosecution and defence. The court has also directed the counsels to file their written submissions within two weeks.

During the final argument, senior advocate Rebecca John advanced arguments on behalf of the complainants, while the defence team led by advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, completed their submissions on June 30. The case is linked to an FIR registered by Delhi Police following a protest by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, where allegations of sexual harassment during Singh's tenure as WFI chief were raised.

(With ANI Inputs)

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