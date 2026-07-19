Reigning U20 world champion wrestler Kajal clinched the women's 76kg category gold with a commanding performance in the Budapest Ranking Series in Budapest. Facing USA's Dymond Precious Guilford in a gripping gold medal clash, the young Indian wrestler exhibited immense tactical composure under pressure. The high-stakes encounter ended in a 3-3 deadlock, but Kajal held her nerve to clinch the championship on criteria, securing India's third gold medal of the tournament. India added two silver medals to its haul through strong campaigns in the 53kg and 57kg weight divisions.

In the 53kg championship final, Antim Panghal was forced to settle for silver after conceding her gold medal bout against Sweden's Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren due to an injury (VIN).

Meanwhile, in the 57kg category, Neha Sharma put together an impressive run to reach the final.

Facing a formidable opponent in China's Kexin Hong in the title clash, Sharma fought valiantly but sustained a 0-4 defeat on points to finish second.

India secured an additional podium finish in the 53kg division as Nishu claimed a hard-fought bronze medal.

In a fiercely contested tactical battle against Romania's Andrea Beatrice Ana, Nishu displayed immense defensive resilience.

The bout ended in a 2-2 tie, but the Indian wrestler was declared the winner on criteria (VPO1) to secure her spot on the podium.

Now, India have accumulated an impressive 12 medals at the tournament, comprising three gold, four silver, and five bronze medals.

The Indians will now shift focus to the upcoming Greco-Roman weight categories as the contingent looks to finish the ranking series on a strong note.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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