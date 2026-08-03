In a major setback to India's top wrestlers, a Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the high-profile sexual harassment case filed by female wrestlers. Co-accused Vinod Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, was also acquitted of all charges. The verdict was pronounced by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar at the Rouse Avenue Courts. Responding swiftly to the verdict, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia expressed deep disappointment at the court's decision but affirmed that the women wrestlers, who had accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment, have decided to challenge the decision in a higher court.

In a joint statement released shortly after the verdict, Vinesh and Bajrang highlighted the immense hurdles faced by the athletes since taking to the streets at Jantar Mantar in early 2023.

"We had to gather a lot of courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful politician of the ruling party. Using power and muscle power, Brij Bhushan intimidated many girls into withdrawing their names," the statement read.

"However, several women wrestlers stood firm and kept fighting against Brij Bhushan in court. We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual violence allegations made by the women wrestlers."

Vinesh further claimed that the athletes further alleged that the systemic state machinery acted in unison to protect Brij Bhushan since the allegations first surfaced.

"From day one, the entire state machinery, the government, and this system have been working to protect Brij Bhushan," the statement further read.

Despite the adverse trial court ruling, Vinesh has confirmed that the women wrestlers' legal team has already been instructed to file an appeal.

"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this verdict, and it will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," her statement concluded.

The case stems from widespread protests staged by India's prominent Olympic and international wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang, in early 2023, demanding Brij Bhushan's arrest over alleged sexual harassment spanning several years.

Following intervention from the Supreme Court, Delhi Police filed two FIRs and subsequently submitted a 1,500-page chargesheet in June 2023 under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

While Brij Bhushan welcomed the court's judgment, stating he had been "acquitted with honour," the legal battle is far from over as the complainants prepare to move the High Court.

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