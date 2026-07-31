Sandhya Vishnoi and Akshara had to settle for silver medals while Avanshika and Taniya grabbed bronze medals as India's women wrestlers continued their strong showing at the U17 World Wrestling Championships, Friday. In the 46kg category, Sandhya faced Japan's Kokona Makino in the title clash and lost by technical superiority. India picked up a second silver medal in the 53kg weight division through Akshara, who added lost by technical superiority to USA's Marlee J Solomon.

In the 61kg bronze medal play-off, Avanshika delivered a disciplined performance against Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Bakytnur. Displaying tactical control throughout the bout, Avanshika secured a 5-1 victory.

Adding to the day's success, Taniya secured a hard-fought bronze medal in the 69kg category. Displaying excellent attacking intent, Taniya outclassed Poland's Maja Wejchan with a commanding 12-2 victory to take home the bronze.

The men's freestyle event will begin Saturday. The competition will be held in 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, and 110kg weight categories.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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