Sock Street, a socks brand, has partnered with mixed martial arts athlete Sangram Singh to launch its compression performance gear, designed for activities ranging from running and strength training to combat sports and functional fitness. The brand says its performance gear is designed to support comfort, stability, endurance and recovery across disciplines. "Every athlete's journey is built on discipline, consistency and the willingness to keep improving. Those values have guided me across wrestling and MMA. That is why the Sock Street's philosophy feels personal to me," said Singh, a Fit India icon, on the collaboration.

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