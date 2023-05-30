Some of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, along with World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday tweeted that they are going to immerse their medals in river Ganga. They complained that despite allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, no action is being taken against him. The wrestlers even went Haridwar to immerse their medals but later shelved that plan to consign their medals in Ganga after much coaxing from the locals.

The latest development in the long-standing protest by the wrestlers, who are demanding action against Singh, came days after visuals showed the wrestlers being pushed, shoved and pinned down to the ground by police in the National Capital.

Former India cricket captain and coach Anil Kumble reacted on the issue, saying that he is disappointed by the action against wrestlers.

"Dismayed to hear about what transpired on the 28th of May with our wrestlers being manhandled. Anything can be resolved through proper dialogue. Hoping for a resolution at the earliest," Anil Kumble tweeted.

Dismayed to hear about what transpired on the 28th of May with our wrestlers being manhandled. Anything can be resolved through proper dialogue. Hoping for a resolution at the earliest. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 30, 2023

On Sunday, protesting wrestlers were detained by the Delhi Police as they attempted a protest march to the new parliament. Visuals of the champions Vinesh Phogat and her cousin Sangeeta Phogat being manhandled and pinned onto the ground by the police had evoked shock and outrage across the country.

The Delhi Police, who shut the Jantar Mantar protest site to the wrestlers after Sunday's crackdown, said they will not be allowed to hold a protest at India Gate. The Delhi Police had accused the protesting wrestlers of rioting on Sunday, saying they broke the law in a frenzy despite repeated requests.

