Women's Premier League Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Women's Premier League 2026 mega auction is all set to take place on Tuesday in New Delhi. With many big names in the pool, this auction is expected to be an exciting affair. The auction will feature a total of 277 players going under the hammer to fill 73 slots – including 23 reserved for overseas players. With several World Cup-winning players back in the pool, all five franchises will be devising strategies to secure these marquee players and then set the stage for them to command premium pay checks. The likes of Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, N Sree Charani are expected to bag heavy deals.

LIVE Updates of Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction, straight from New Delhi: