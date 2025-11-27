Women's Premier League Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Women's Premier League 2026 mega auction is all set to take place on Tuesday in New Delhi. With many big names in the pool, this auction is expected to be an exciting affair. The auction will feature a total of 277 players going under the hammer to fill 73 slots – including 23 reserved for overseas players. With several World Cup-winning players back in the pool, all five franchises will be devising strategies to secure these marquee players and then set the stage for them to command premium pay checks. The likes of Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, N Sree Charani are expected to bag heavy deals.
LIVE Updates of Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction, straight from New Delhi:
WPL 2026 Auction Live: Purse and slots for all teams
Delhi Capitals (13 slots available): Rs 5.70 crore
Gujarat Giants (16 slots available): Rs 9 crore
Mumbai Indians (13 slots available): Rs 5.75 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (14 slots available) Rs 6.15 crore
UP Warriorz (17 slots available): Rs 14.50 crore
WPL 2026 Auction Live: Defending champions MI
Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of WPL 2026 as they claimed the 2025 title after defeating Delhi Capitals in the summit clash. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, they once again aim to strengthen their squad and go for their third title. They also won the inaugural edition of WPL in 2023.
WPL 2026 Auction Live: Big decisions from MI and DC
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, and three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) have retained the maximum quota of five players and have no RTM available.
WPL 2026 Auction Live: Largest purse for UP Warriroz
UP Warriorz, who just retained the uncapped Indian batter Shweta Sehrawat, will be entering the auction with a whopping amount of Rs 14.5 crore. This is the largest amount of money available with any team in the mega auction. They also have four right-to-match (RTM) options and a massive rebuilding to do.
WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live: Women's WC stars in focus
The marquee players' will open the day, featuring top names like the 2025 Women's World Cup 'Player of the Tournament' Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh from India, and New Zealand stars Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr.
WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live: Number of slots available
Each franchise will be allowed to build a squad of upto 18 players. A total of 73 slots have to be filled, including 23 overseas slots, across five franchises.
WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live: Total players pool
The 2026 will be a mega auction and a whopping number of players have entered the pool. A total of 277 players will be going under the hammer, including 194 Indian players and 83 overseas players. Out of 194 Indian players, 52 of them are capped, while 83 overseas players feature 66 capped players.