UP Warriorz secured their first victory of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a controlled performance against Mumbai Indians, restricting their opponents to 161-5 before completing the chase with 11 balls to spare. The bowlers set the platform with a disciplined display, applying pressure through the innings and ensuring Mumbai Indians were kept in check. At the heart of the chase was Harleen Deol, who produced a composed and authoritative knock of 64 off 39 balls. Displaying excellent timing and balance, Harleen found the boundaries with regularity, particularly through the off-side, and played a key role in guiding the UP Warriorz to get over the line.

Reflecting on the team's first win, Harleen Deol said: "Feels really good to get the first win and I'm happy for the team. I felt I was batting well in the previous game too, so nothing changed much in terms of preparation. Sometimes it just comes off on the day, and you find a few boundary balls. The wicket in the first innings was a little tough to score on, but it got better later, and I just focused on contributing in the best way I could for the team."

Speaking about Harleen Deol's approach and growth, Head Coach Abhishek Nayar said: "For Harleen, it has always been about the team first and herself second, and that belief has stayed strong within this group. I've always encouraged her to see herself as both a touch and power player, because my mindset is to push Indian cricketers to the next level. She's now the second Indian batter after Harmanpreet to score a fifty this season, and that's exactly what we wanted to see."

On the dressing-room environment, Abhishek Nayar said: "Our team culture doesn't change whether we win or lose. We've had some tough outings, but we also have lively characters like Kranti Gaud and Phoebe Litchfield who keep the energy high in the dressing room. A positive environment is important regardless of results."

Highlighting the importance of leadership within the group, the head coach added:

"T20 cricket is about strong leadership, and Meg Lanning has been outstanding. She's hands-on, deeply involved, and very meticulous in understanding the strengths and weaknesses of this group. As the tournament progresses, you really see the impact she has, she is the boss of this team."

