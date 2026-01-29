Story ProgressBack to home
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Live Score Updates
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Live Score Updates© X (Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats as the Smriti Mandhana-led side take on UP Warriorz in the WPL 2026 encounter. RCB have already booked their spot in the playoffs with 10 points while UP Warriorz face a tough task to make the cut in the Top 4. A win for RCB will guarantee their Top 2 finish in the group stage. UP Warriorz suffered a major setback after their their leading run-getter Phoebe Litchfield's injury. Amy Jones was named as her replacement. (Live Scorecard)
Match 18, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 29, 2026
Play In Progress
UPW
49/0 (5.3)
RCB
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.91
Batsman
Meg Lanning
25* (20)
Deepti Sharma
20 (13)
Bowler
Lauren Bell
19/0 (3)
Sayali Satghare
20/0 (1.3)
RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Live Score
Wide!
FOUR! Width there and Lanning cashes in.
SIX! That is right out of the middle. Sayali goes full and outside off, and Meg Lanning wastes no time in pouncing on it, extending her arms and powering it cleanly over long off for a towering maximum.
Will Shreyanka Patil get another over? Nopes. Sayali Satghare returns to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
SIX! A good end to the over for the Warriorz. Lauren pitches it up, on off, Deepti crouches a bit and swings across the line. She clubs it to the right of the deep square leg fielder for a six. Productive last couple of overs for UPW. 24 runs off the last 12 balls.
Wide! Bell switches to around the wicket and serves the short ball, over middle. Too high as Deepti ducks under it. Wide given for height.
Fuller, honing in on the off pole. Lanning opens the bat face and steers it between short third and deep backward point for a run.
Bell bashes the hard length, on off, Deepti stays on the back foot and guides it down to deep third for one.
FOUR! Agricultural but effective! On a length, in line with the off stump, Deepti clears the front leg and smears it wide of mid-wicket for a four.
A rare bad ball by Bell, but she gets away with it! Short and wide, near the tramline, Lanning reaches out but picks out the fielder in the deep. She cuts it on the bounce to deep backward point. Just a single.
A play and a miss! In and around the off stump, on a back of a length. Meg hops to punch it away on the off side. The ball skids through to whistle past the outside edge.
A much better over for the Warriorz and they will hope the shackles have finally been broken. 10 runs come off it after a quiet start, and the chase for momentum is on.
Back to around the wicket for the left-hander, around off, on a nagging length. Deepti plays it with soft hands beside the strip on the leg side. Lanning is keen for a quick single but Patil gets to the ball and cuts it off. 10 runs off the over!
Full and outside off again, Meg reaches out and drags the sweep towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! Smart batting! Floated up, a bit too full, outside off, Meg knows that square leg is inside the circle and she targets the gap in front of square. Lanning walks across to connect with the sweep and plays it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder to her right.
Nearly sneaked through! Very full, on middle. Deepti drops on a knee for the sweep. Gets it off the bottom edge and it rolls behind square for a single.
FOUR! That will release a bit of pressure. Patil dishes out a friendly low full toss, outside off. Deepti opens the bat face and slices it all along the ground, between short third and backward point for a boundary.
Drifting in, full and attacking the front pad, Deepti angles it to point off the front foot.
Runs are proving hard to come by for UP Warriorz, with just one boundary in the first three overs. The openers need to shift through the gears quickly if they are to make the most of the fielding restrictions. Spin into the attack early as Shreyanka Patil is ready to bowl the fourth over.
Make that five dots! Just a single from the over. Superb stuff from Bell. Slightly fuller, on middle and leg. Lanning clips it straight to mid-wicket.