Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats as the Smriti Mandhana-led side take on UP Warriorz in the WPL 2026 encounter. RCB have already booked their spot in the playoffs with 10 points while UP Warriorz face a tough task to make the cut in the Top 4. A win for RCB will guarantee their Top 2 finish in the group stage. UP Warriorz suffered a major setback after their their leading run-getter Phoebe Litchfield's injury. Amy Jones was named as her replacement. (Live Scorecard)