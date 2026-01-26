RCB vs MI LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: Top of the table Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a highly-anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) clash on Monday. After five wins to start the season, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB suffered their first defeat in their previous game against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur's MI are in danger of bidding their playoff hopes goodbye if they lose today, having won only two of their six league stage matches up to this point. (Live Scorecard)