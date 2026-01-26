Story ProgressBack to home
RCB vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026 | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score Updates, Women's Premier League 2026: MI are in desperate need of a victory in order to keep their WPL 2026 playoff hopes alive, as they take on table-toppers RCB.
RCB vs MI WPL 2026, LIVE Scorecard Cricket Updates© AFP
RCB vs MI LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: Top of the table Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a highly-anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) clash on Monday. After five wins to start the season, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB suffered their first defeat in their previous game against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur's MI are in danger of bidding their playoff hopes goodbye if they lose today, having won only two of their six league stage matches up to this point. (Live Scorecard)
All in readiness for Match 16 to get underway.
We are just a few moments away from the first ball, but before that, both teams have lined up for the Indian national anthem on the occasion of the Republic Day of India.
RCB's Lauren Bell is up for a chat - She says that she stays positive and she performs best when she is smiling rather than getting angry. She prefers trusting her experience against familiar batters over relying on analytics, planning to stick to her strengths and target the stumps on this specific pitch. Bell also reflects on the challenge of modifying her bowling action while competing at the highest level, explaining that while she intends to bring back her inswinger during a future training block, her current focus remains on perfecting the consistency of her outswinger.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Unchanged Playing XI) - Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(C), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(WK), Radha Yadav, Nadine De Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, and Lauren Bell.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Sajana Sajeevan, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr (In for Nicola Carey), Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous (WK), Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma.
The captain of Mumbai Indians - Harmanpreet Kaur says that, considering the conditions and how the previous games have unfolded, the team would have preferred to bowl first, but adds that they are ready to adapt to whatever comes their way. She stresses that it is an important match for the side. She mentions that the team has spent quality time together, held productive meetings, and put in solid training sessions. Kaur hopes that everything discussed and worked on over the past couple of days translates into strong execution on the field. Confirming a change in the lineup, she says Amelia Kerr comes back into the side, while Nicola Carey misses out due to injury.
The captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Smriti Mandhana says that they will bowl first as dew is a factor, and batting second would be good as they are a batting side. Adds that they have taken learnings from the last game and they have done well for the opening games. Adds that there was a bump in the last game but they will look to rectify those. Says that they will access a couple of overs and see how it goes. Ends by saying that they are going with the same side.
TOSS - Right. Both captains have made their way out to the center for the coin flip. Smriti has the coin and Harmanpreet will call. Tails is the call from Harman, and it lands as Head. Royal Challengers Bengaluru elect to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Mel Jones and Katey Martin are inspecting the conditions in Vadodara. Mel says there is plenty of discussion around the soil and pitch being used at the venue. She points out that one side of the ground is slightly shorter, something captains need to keep in mind. Jones explains that the surface is made of black soil with a clay base beneath the turf, which helps retain moisture. She adds that this combination is creating challenges for both bowlers and batters. She then brings Katey Martin in to break down the surface further and explain how players should approach it. Katey Martin describes the surface as intriguing and notes that it is the same pitch used in the previous game. She says there was more grass earlier but it has now been trimmed, although a green tinge still remains and the surface looks fairly even. Martin highlights the presence of uneven bounce, which demands discipline from batters. She explains that most of the scoring success has come from hitting straight down the ground. With black clay offering limited bounce, she stresses the importance of playing straight and avoiding shots across the line, which have not worked. From a captain’s point of view, she feels keeping mid-wicket in for as long as possible is key.
One Result, Two Realities - The equation is simple and unforgiving. A win for RCB would all but seal their place in the final, giving them the comfort of certainty at a time when teams crave clarity. For Mumbai Indians, the margins are far thinner. Another defeat would leave their hopes of finishing in the top three hanging by a thread, turning an already difficult title defence into a near-impossible climb, making their last two remaining games a must win as the max they can reach is 8 points. Batting first has proven far from straightforward in Vadodara, with RCB’s 178 standing as the highest team total across the four matches played at the venue so far. Looking more closely, two teams have won while chasing, and two while defending. Let's see what this game has in store. Toss and teams coming up very shortly. Stay tuned.
Endgame awareness - While early momentum can go a long way, it is late-season rhythm that so often shapes champions. Having stumbled for the first time in this campaign, RCB will hope that the setback proves to be an outlier rather than the start of a worrying trend. Crucially, they do have a cushion in the points table, and reaching the 12-point mark would place them firmly in safe territory, beyond the reach of any mathematical permutations. Smriti Mandhana has led emphatically from the front with the bat, while the bowling unit has worked as a collective, often setting the tone under the guidance of Lauren Bell. The one area they will hope turns around is Grace Harris’ form. She has endured a lean patch in her last four outings, managing just 28 runs, and RCB will be keen to see her rediscover her scoring touch at this crucial stage.
A title defence unravelling - It was a curtain-raiser when these two sides crossed paths earlier this season. Back then, Mumbai Indians had never lost four league games in the history of this tournament. Tonight, they find themselves staring at the threat of elimination. With just two wins so far, MI sit fourth on the table, undone by issues of consistency. Those concerns have surfaced right at the top, where as many as four opening combinations have been tried and tested, but none has managed to make the Powerplay count with any regularity. Much of the responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Amid a stuttering campaign, the two senior pros have been MI’s most consistent performers, repeatedly standing up while others have faltered..
Old Rivals, New Urgency - The Women’s Premier League 2026 is racing towards its finish line as the final week of the league phase commences, with only a handful of games left before the knockout door swings open. Every result now carries weight, every over feels heavier. Match 16 sets the stage for a blockbuster clash as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. On that note, a warm welcome to our coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
