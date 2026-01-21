The Women's Premier League (WPL) has reached a fever pitch, but beneath the surface of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) flawless "red-hot" streak lies a growing divide in the league. While Smriti Mandhana's side remains the only team to find a winning template, the rest of the field,including defending champions Mumbai Indians is struggling for air. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, former India captain Anjum Chopra broke down the current season, the "World Cup high," and why the competition is actually much closer than the points table suggests.

Speaking on RCB's sudden surge in consistency, Chopra credited their success to simple discipline rather than magic. "It's just about making sure that the basics are done well and there is consistency in delivering the basics, So, that has helped them and that is working for them." she said. While RCB leads the pack, Chopra believes the tournament is more balanced than it looks, noting that apart from the leaders, She said, "Apart from RCB, everybody is sitting on the same points, which just goes to show that there is a greater contest. So, one day the bowling is doing well, one day the batting is doing well, and that is the same story for all teams barring RCB."

The conversation also shifted to the defending champions, Mumbai Indians. Despite Harmanpreet Kaur leading the run-charts, the team has faced challenges. Chopra pointed out that the team is still "sorting out their opening partnership" and lacks the consistency needed at the top. However, she warned against writing them off. "Mumbai only has five international players while everyone else has six. So, they are also challenged with one less international player, but they're working things around so well that their players are delivering. So yeah, even Mumbai can come back to their best and have the ability to win a championship or defend it." she remarked.

Addressing the "World Cup fever" following India's recent global triumph, Chopra noted that the victory has provided a massive boost to morale. "That happy feeling is around all the Indian players," she said, though she emphasized that the WPL's success is also due to its own growing brand. As the race for the playoffs heats up, Chopra's insights suggest that while RCB is currently the team to beat, the championship battle is far from over.