Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 LIVE Updates: Two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on high-flying Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Tuesday. After a narrow defeat in their first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI bounced back with a victory over Delhi Capitals in their second match. On the other hand, Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants have won their first two games, and another victory will take them to outright top spot in the WPL 2026 points table. (Live Scorecard)