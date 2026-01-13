Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Score Updates, WPL 2026
MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Live Scorecard Updates: Reigning champions Mumbai Indians take on high-flying Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2026.
MI-W vs GG-W Live Cricket Updates Scorecard, WPL 2026
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 LIVE Updates: Two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on high-flying Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Tuesday. After a narrow defeat in their first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI bounced back with a victory over Delhi Capitals in their second match. On the other hand, Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants have won their first two games, and another victory will take them to outright top spot in the WPL 2026 points table. (Live Scorecard)
A heavyweight clash is on the cards as Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of the WPL 2026, with both sides already giving us a strong sense of their strengths and areas to work on from their opening two games. Mumbai Indians have looked like a well-oiled unit so far, starting the season with a hard-fought loss against Royal Challengers before bouncing back in emphatic fashion with a 50-run win in their next outing. In that victory, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a superb unbeaten 74, while Nat Sciver-Brunt once again showcased her class with a fluent half-century and key contributions with the ball. Even in their defeat, Mumbai showed resilience through valuable cameos from the middle order, highlighting the depth in their batting line-up. Players like Nicola Carey and Sajana Sajeevan have added balance, while the bowling attack, led by the ever-reliable Amelia Kerr and supported by Sciver-Brunt and Carey, has consistently found breakthroughs in the middle overs, giving them control for long phases of the game. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have already played two high-scoring, high-intensity encounters that have tested their nerve. They edged out a thrilling four-run win over Delhi, where Sophie Devine delivered a standout all-round performance with a blistering 95 at the top and important wickets, before also playing an important role in their narrow win against UP, where Georgia Wareham played a decisive role with both bat and ball. Ashleigh Gardner has been a pillar in the middle order, providing stability and power, while contributions from players like Beth Mooney and Anushka Sharma have ensured the Giants keep the scoreboard ticking. With the ball, Renuka Singh Thakur has brought early control and Indian experience, while Wareham has emerged as a key wicket-taking option in the middle overs, even though the Giants will be keen to tighten up at the death after conceding plenty of runs in both matches. With Mumbai Indians carrying the confidence of a dominant win and Gujarat Giants thriving in close contests, this match sets up a fascinating contrast of styles. Both teams boast world-class all-rounders, strong Indian cores, and batting line-ups capable of posting or chasing big totals, making this a contest where small moments could once again decide the outcome in what is shaping up to be a thrilling WPL season.