Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals will be taking on Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match on Monday in Vadodara. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have managed just two wins from five outings so far and have looked off the pace for large parts of the season. On the other hand, last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals are rooted to the bottom of the table with three losses from four matches. They opened their campaign with successive defeats, first against Mumbai Indians and then against Gujarat Giants, when they fell just short while chasing 210. (Live Scorecard)