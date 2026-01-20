Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026, Live Score Updates
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals will be taking on Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match on Monday in Vadodara.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals will be taking on Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match on Monday in Vadodara. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have managed just two wins from five outings so far and have looked off the pace for large parts of the season. On the other hand, last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals are rooted to the bottom of the table with three losses from four matches. They opened their campaign with successive defeats, first against Mumbai Indians and then against Gujarat Giants, when they fell just short while chasing 210. (Live Scorecard)
Nat Sciver-Brunt, the star all-rounder from MI, was having a chat with the broadcasters just a while ago. She mentioned that they learned about Kamalini’s injury just this morning, so it has been a quick adjustment. She noted that Rahila Firdous has been training with them in the nets and during warm-ups, so she’s familiar with the bowlers, even if the match conditions are slightly different. Sciver-Brunt added that the group is excited for Rahila, and it’s great to welcome another player into the MI family. She also mentioned that the change of venue should work in their favor, as it’s a different wicket that could benefit the side. She highlighted that the team’s experience in the dressing room helps them bounce back effectively. She said her form has been decent, but she is aiming for a steady performance and hopes to contribute more with the ball.
Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of Mumbai Indians, says that they would have bowled first as well, given the conditions. Adds that they had a couple of good days of practice and conversations and hopefully, they will come out with positive energy. Informs that they have made four changes. Goes on to inform that Kamalini is ruled out due to injury and they have replaced her with Vaishnavi Sharma, who will be making her debut as well and adds that Poonam Khemnar is also back in the side.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Sajana Sajeevan, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Rahila Firdous (WK) (ON DEBUT) (In for G Kamalini), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar (In for Nalla Reddy), Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail (In for Amelia Kerr), and Vaishnavi Sharma (ON DEBUT) (In for Triveni Vasistha).
Jemimah Rodrigues, captain of Delhi Capitals, wins the toss and chooses to bowl first. She explained her decision, noting that the ball tends to skid more under the lights and that the dew later in the game could be advantageous for batting. Rodrigues emphasized the importance of bowling wicket to wicket and keeping things simple, stressing that the team’s focus remains on following the process. She concluded by adding the debut for 16-year-old Deeya Yadav, who will replace Minnu Mani in the playing XI.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI) - Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Deeya Yadav (ON DEBUT) (In for Minnu Mani), Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Lucy Hamilton, Sree Charani, and Nandni Sharma.
Toss - Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues are out in the middle for the all-important toss. Jemi flicks the coin and Harman calls 'Heads.' It comes down as 'Tails' and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.
In a major setback for the Mumbai Indians, their wicketkeeper-batter G. Kamilini has been ruled out of the season due to injury. She has been replaced by the left-arm spinner, Vaishnavi Sharma in the squad.
Delhi Capitals have endured a tough start, with top-order failures hurting them despite flashes from Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee, and Laura Wolvaardt. Against RCB, they recovered from 10 for 4 to post 166, but the bowlers couldn’t defend it. Nandni Sharma has impressed, but DC need more from their spinners and overseas players. With the tournament at a crucial stage, both teams will be eager to bounce back. Toss and team news coming up shortly. Stay tuned.
MI are still searching for consistency, with their bowling struggling at key moments and the batting yet to fire as a unit. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads the run tally, supported by Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, and Nicola Carey. Amelia Kerr has starred with the ball, taking 10 wickets, while MI will hope for more impact from their domestic bowlers and Shabnim Ismail.
Welcome to Match 13 of the WPL 2026, where Mumbai Indians face the Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Mumbai started strongly with two wins from three, but recent back-to-back losses have stalled their momentum, though they still sit second on the points table. Delhi, with just one win from four matches in the Navi Mumbai leg, are bottom and in urgent need of a turnaround.
A high-intensity showdown looms in the Women's Premier League 2026 as Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians renew one of the competition's most compelling rivalries. The defending champions, Mumbai Indians, currently sit in the top half of the standings with two wins from five games, failing to make the most of the home leg, while Delhi Capitals have endured a tougher start under new captain Jemimah Rodrigues, lying at the bottom of the table with a solitary win from four matches. This fixture is also a rematch of last season's final, adding an extra layer of narrative as both sides look to assert early control in the mid-season run. Mumbai's first victory against Delhi this season came in dominant fashion, with the defending champions posting 195/4 and winning by 50 runs, powered by an explosive batting display. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led the charge with an unbeaten 74 off 42 balls, while Nat Sciver-Brunt backed her up with a fluent 70, anchoring the innings before the bowlers wrapped up Delhi's chase. Kaur has been key for MI all season, scoring consistently and recently becoming the first Indian woman to surpass 1000 WPL runs, while Sciver-Brunt continues to be one of the league's most prolific batters and key with the ball as well. However, they have struggled to get starts with the bat, having used 4 opening combinations so far, but none have proven effective for them. The defending champs, though, boast quality depth with Hayley Matthews providing genuine all-round impact, but it has been Nicola Carey who has caught the eye with crucial contributions with both bat and ball. They have quality bowlers like Shabnim Ismail and Amelia Kerr capable of taking crucial wickets and applying pressure at key phases, but fielding lapses and execution at the death remain a concern. Their experience and match-winning capability make them a formidable outfit on most days. Delhi Capitals have shown glimpses of their threat but lack consistency. Under Jemimah Rodrigues's leadership, they have leaned on power and momentum from Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee at the top and aggressive middle-order intent from players like Laura Wolvaardt and Chinelle Henry, the latter producing a lone half-century in their big loss to MI. However, she missed the last game due to an injury and Lucy Hamilton stepped in well showing her power-hitting, but they missed Henry's skill set with the ball. Their bowling attack has potential through the experienced Marizanne Kapp and emerging pacers such as Nandni Sharma, but they have struggled to contain opposition scoring bursts and close out matches. With Mumbai seeking to solidify their title defence and Delhi desperate to turn form into points, this clash promises another fierce encounter of batting power and tactical bowling battles, with both sides aiming to swing momentum their way in WPL 2026.