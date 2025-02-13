The Women's Premier League is set to continue nurturing India's emerging cricket talent while showcasing top-tier international players as the third edition kicks off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Giants in Vadodara on Friday. While the global superstars have brought immense value to the competition, the league's true success lies in the rise of domestic players. The first two seasons witnessed several domestic talents like Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque thrive under pressure, earning national call-ups and making their India debuts.

With each WPL season, the list of emerging Indian players continues to grow. With overseas stars like Alyssa Healy, Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross missing this edition due to injuries, the upcoming season presents a golden opportunity for both experienced domestic players and fresh talent to shine.

"As India captain, I'm very excited for this season because a lot of domestic cricketers have prepared themselves for this tournament," Harmanpreet Kaur told PTI during the Star Sports Press Room - WPL Captain's Huddle.

"Even before the auctions, we discussed that a lot of domestic cricketers have done really well, and everyone had names in their minds to watch out for. We are really hoping they do well and that the Indian team becomes stronger." Out-of-favour India opener Shafali Verma, who has been in good form in the domestic circuit, will be eager to deliver for Delhi Capitals as she looks to make a comeback to the national team, with a tour of England in July and the ODI World Cup at home on the horizon.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, who made headlines in domestic cricket, will have the chance to prove herself against the best.

The tournament has introduced two new venues, Vadodara and Lucknow, marking a step toward in implementing a full-fledged home-and-away format similar to the IPL.

Defending champions RCB face a tough challenge in retaining their title, with key players from last season such as Sophie Devine, who has taken a break from cricket to "prioritise her well-being", Molineux and Kate Cross (injuries), missing this edition.

Additionally, star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana are also recovering from injuries. Their ability to overcome these setbacks will be crucial in determining whether they can successfully defend their crown.

"Most of our players who were in the XI last year are unavailable this season due to injuries. Sophie (Devine) is one of the best all-rounders in the world, so we will definitely miss her," RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said.

"It will be tough, but mental well-being is more important than anything. We respect that," she added.

Two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals have been the most consistent team in the tournament and will be eager to break their jinx of losing in the final.

DC have a strong batting lineup featuring Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp. Their bowling attack is equally formidable, with experienced players like Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav in their ranks.

"We have improved our squad with the players we brought in. We feel like we are in a good spot to challenge again," Lanning said.

"Firstly, we need to give ourselves the opportunity to get to the final, and then hopefully win this time." First season winners Mumbai Indians saw their bid for a second consecutive title fall short last year due to an over-reliance on their top five of Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr.

This time, they will be hoping for greater contributions from the rest of their batting lineup.

Meanwhile, both Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will have new captains at the helm.

Senior India all-rounder Deepti Sharma takes over the UP Warriorz captaincy in the absence of Healy, who has opted out of the WPL to manage her injury.

"I don't think I am under pressure. She has played many matches and led her teams efficiently. She was there in the last two seasons, and we will feel her absence slightly," Deepti said.

For Gujarat Giants, Ashleigh Gardner has taken over leadership from fellow Australian Beth Mooney. The Giants have struggled in both the earlier editions, finishing at the bottom each time.

In a bid to turn their fortunes around, they have brought in the experienced Deandra Dottin, young batter Simran Shaikh, and fast bowler Danielle Gibson.

