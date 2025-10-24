Pratika Rawal owned the stage during India's decisive Women's World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand. The 25-year-old slammed her maiden World Cup century as India defeated New Zealand to seal their spot in the semifinals. Following her incredible knock of 122, Pratika's father, Pradeep Rawal, has revealed how her cricketing talent was evident from a young age. In an interview, Pradeep Rawal stated that Pratika's ability at the age of just nine in a university-level match had left senior Ranji Trophy players stunned.

"I handed her (Pratika) a bat when she was just three years old. When she turned nine, I sent her to an academy. There was a university-level match once at Lakshmibai College, where some of the girls were Ranji Trophy players," Pradeep Rawal narrated, in an interview with India Today.

"Nine-year-old Pratika scored fifty runs in that game. All the senior players were amazed, saying, 'Uncle, your daughter has something special - she's India-level material'. When they said that, I felt a real sense of hope," revealed Pradeep.

"Every parent loves their child, of course, but when experienced players say something like that, you start believing it. That's when I knew she would play for India one day," Pradeep further said.

It is safe to say that Pratika has not only made her own and her father's dreams come true by playing for India, but she has also made a serious impression on the global stage.

Pratika has already slammed 1,110 runs at an average of over 50 in just 23 Women's ODIs, which includes two centuries and seven half-centuries.

Rawal is also the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, only 23 runs behind teammate and opening partner Smriti Mandhana.

"I was inside the stadium, and whenever the crowd roared 'Pratika Rawal! Pratika Rawal!', I got goosebumps. I felt an immense sense of pride, seeing my child playing for India. The one we trained and watched grow up is now representing the country, playing in a World Cup, and that too, in such a crucial match. It was a real do-or-die game today, and she scored a hundred - her first in a World Cup. That makes me extremely proud," Pradeep said, following his daughter's century against New Zealand.

Pratika stitched a 212-run partnership with Mandhana against New Zealand, as India posted a mammoth total of 340 in their 49 overs. India ultimately won the match by 53 runs (via DLS method).