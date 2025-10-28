India face their toughest test yet of the Women's World Cup 2025 when they take on reigning champions Australia in a blockbuster semifinal on Thursday. India have already suffered defeat to Australia in the ongoing World Cup, when Australia captain Alyssa Healy slammed an incredible 142 to help them script a record run chase of 331 in WODIs. In that match, star India opener Smriti Mandhana had thrown away her wicket after a flying knock of 80 off just 66 balls. Reflecting on it, former India cricketer Anjum Chopra has warned Mandhana against repeating the mistake.

"That 80 that she (Mandhana) scored against Australia before she threw her wicket away, rather than anyone else picking up her wicket, she wouldn't want to make a mistake like that again," Chopra said, speaking on Star Sports.

"Having said that, she also realizes that the hard work has to be done all over again," Chopra added.

India openers Mandhana and Pratika Rawal had stitched a phenomenal 155-run opening partnership, before Mandhana fell attempting to go big.

On Thursday, India will face a big challenge. Mandhana will be without Pratika, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

However, Mandhana will hope to continue her excellent form. She finished as the top run-scorer after the league phase, slamming 365 runs in just seven matches at a strike rate of over 102.

Mandhana will also gain confidence from her impeccable recent record against Australia. Ahead of the World Cup, she had smashed 300 runs - including the fastest-ever ODI century by an Indian - in a three-match series against Australia.

"I think she will also be waiting to step up because the manner in which she played in those three ODIs prior to the World Cup, she will also be wanting to just unleash all the good work and the hard work that she has put in to get to that position," Chopra said.

India suffered defeat to Australia, England and South Africa in the league phase, the three teams who have also made it to the semifinals.

However, after sneaking into the last four, India are now only two matches away from Women's World Cup glory for the first time.