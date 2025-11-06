Team India's Women's World Cup-winning side had a candid chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. PM Modi congratulated the team on their historic victory and praised their remarkable comeback during the tournament. During the light-hearted interaction, the Prime Minister also urged citizens to help combat the growing obesity crisis in the country. He advised people to reduce their consumption of edible oil at home as part of a larger national health initiative and emphasized the importance of the 'Fit India' movement - a campaign he launched in 2019 to make fitness an integral part of every Indian's daily life.

"Obesity is becoming a huge issue in our country. 'Fit India' is the only solution, as I always say. Reduce your consumption of edible oil by 10 per cent. Reduce it at the time of purchase itself. I feel it will be extremely beneficial," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also encouraged the Indian women's team to visit their schools and inspire young minds.

The Indian team arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for their scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister, amidst tight security measures. The side ended their long wait for a major ICC trophy by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

PM Modi was among the first to congratulate the team after their victory. "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence.

"The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports. #WomensWorldCup2025," PM Modi had said in his social media post.

(With IANS inputs)