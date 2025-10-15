With an eye on Ellyse Perry's fitness, table-toppers Australia will be in search of another dominating victory over a lowly Bangladesh when the two teams clash in the Women's World Cup contest on Thursday. Australia are perched atop the World Cup table with seven points in four matches with three wins and a washed out game against Sri Lanka in Colombo, and are coming into this game with a three-wicket triumph over co-hosts India in their last match.

If at all there were any doubts over Australia's form in the competition, Alyssa Healy's side dispelled any such doubts with a world record chase in women's ODIs to announce their intent for a potential eighth title win in the format.

Healy led from the front with a belligerent 102-ball 142 laced with 21 fours and three sixes as Australia got over the line scoring 331 for seven with an over to spare, handing the hosts a lot to contemplate while sounding alarm bells for every other opponent in the competition.

The game ended when Perry hit a six to seal Australia's win but not before the venerable all-rounder had to leave the crease after suffering from cramps.

While she did run a few laps at the parking lot of the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium here much to the amusement of the onlookers before returning to the crease and finish the job, Australia would not want any such troubles for their frontline player as they aim to hit their peak form during the business end.

Australia would also be keen to get their bowling right after giving away 330 runs on what has been a batting-friendly track here, especially since scoreboard pressure can work differently on any given day.

The multiple-time World Cup winners have had different players stepping up in each of their three completed games and they would desire a comparatively easier outing against Bangladesh, but then, there cannot be any room for complacency.

A huge chasm between the skillset of Australian players compared to almost every other side in the competition notwithstanding, they will have to be wary of the fact that Bangladesh ran South Africa close in their last outing only to lose the game by a narrow margin of three wickets.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana was efficient with her deployment of spinners even if Marufa Akter was not having best of days with the ball against South Africa. The Proteas women were made to work hard for their runs as they only won with three balls and as many wickets to spare.

Bangladesh bounced back impressively after their 100-run loss to New Zealand with a collective batting show, led by half-centuries from Sharmin Akhter (50) and Shorna Akter (51 not out) as they posted 232/6 batting first, which proved to be nearly enough against a line-up as strong as the Proteas'.

Both Australia and Bangladesh would know runs will be hot currency here at this venue and the team which bats first would look to apply scoreboard pressure.

Teams (from): Australia: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Match starts at 3:00pm IST.