Pratika Rawal ended the Women's World Cup 2025 as India's second highest run-scorer but the 25-year-old did not receive a winner's medal. Rawal was a key performer for India in the league stage but an injury during the match against Bangladesh meant that she was replaced by Shafali Verma in the squad. Even though Pratika did not play the semifinal and final, she scored 308 runs at an average of 51.33 in six innings. She was the fourth highest run-scorer in the competition but she ended up without the winner's medal despite India beating South Africa in the final to clinch the trophy.

As per ICC regulations, the winner's medal is awarded to the 15-member squad. While Pratika was part of the squad at the start of the competition, she was replaced by Shafali after her injury. Shafali, who won the Player Of The Match in the final, received one while Pratika missed out.

A similar incident happened with former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie during the 2003 Men's World Cup. He played four games in Australia's victorious campaign and took 8 wickets. However, he was replaced by Nathan Bracken after picking up an injury and missed out on the winner's medal.

Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 due to an ankle injury, could hardly contain her emotions after watching her team lift the coveted trophy with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final on Sunday night.

Pratika, who had been in sublime form before her injury during India's final group-stage clash against Bangladesh, was replaced by Shafali Verma — the star of the final — whose fluent 87 helped India post a commanding 298/7 in 50 overs.

Sharing her emotions while celebrating from the sidelines in a wheelchair, Pratika said,

“I can't even express it. There are no words. This flag on my shoulder means so much. To be here with my team — it's surreal. Injuries are part of the game, but I'm just so happy I could still be part of this team. I love this team. I can't express what I feel — we actually did it! We're the first Indian team to win the World Cup in so long. The whole of India deserves this. Honestly, it was harder to watch than to play. Every wicket, every boundary — it gave me goosebumps. The energy, the crowd, the emotion — it was incredible.”

