Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with cricketer and member of the Champion Indian Women's Cricket Team, Renuka Singh Thakur, lauded her mother's immense contribution in shaping her daughter's career. "I will salute your mother for contributing so much to your life even in difficult situations. As a single parent, she made many efforts to ensure your success. A mother doing so much for her daughter is a very big thing," said PM Modi while addressing Renuka during his interaction with the team.

Renuka, who played six games in the recently concluded Women's World Cup, picked up three wickets and played a crucial role in India's title-winning campaign.

Prime Minister Modi hosted the champions of the Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, where he interacted with the players.

PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament, following a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media.

While speaking to the Indian Women's Cricket Team, PM Modi said, "You all have done a very big job. In India, cricket is not just a game; it has become the life of the people. If everything goes well in cricket, the entire country feels good, but if there is anything wrong in cricket, the entire country shakes..."

India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners and, like the latter two, did so for the first time on home soil.

