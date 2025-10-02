Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Live: Shoma Akter took three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 129 in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup match on Thursday in Colombo. Opting to bat first, Pakistan suffered a batting collapse with Rameen Shamim top-scoring with 23 off 39 balls while Fatima Sana contributed 22 off 33 balls. For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter took three wickets while Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter got two apiece. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh. (LIVE Scorecard)