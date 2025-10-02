Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Score: Shoma Akter Shows Fiery Side As Bangladesh Bowl Pakistan Out For 129
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Live: Shoma Akter took three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 129 in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup match
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Live© X (Twitter)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Live: Shoma Akter took three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 129 in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup match on Thursday in Colombo. Opting to bat first, Pakistan suffered a batting collapse with Rameen Shamim top-scoring with 23 off 39 balls while Fatima Sana contributed 22 off 33 balls. For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter took three wickets while Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter got two apiece. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh. (LIVE Scorecard)
Match 3, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 02, 2025
Innings Break
BAN-W
PAK-W
129/10 (38.3)
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.35
Batsman
Bowler
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Women's WC Live
As we wrap up the first inning, Bangladesh Women finds themselves firmly in control. The bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, expertly stifling the opposition's batters. Despite Pakistan Women managing to post 129 runs, their skipper, Fatima Sana, is likely disappointed with the team's batting display. Now, the pressure is on their bowling unit to rise to the challenge to cross the finish line with a smile.
OUT! TAKEN! Shorna Akter finishes the job for the Bangladesh Women! Much fuller, on off, Sadia Iqbal gets down on one knee and looks to slog it but mistimes his stroke. The ball goes in the air towards mid-wicket. Fargana Hoque goes back and takes a fine catch. Pakistan Women are bundled out for a mere 129 runs!
Much fuller, on off, Diana Baig sweeps it to square leg for one.
FOUR! A boundary after a long time for Pakistan Women! Lands it on off, Diana Baig gets low and slogs it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Slower one, outside off, Sadia Iqbal looks to play at it but misses.
Bowls it on off, Diana Baig punches it to point for one.
On a length, on off, Sadia Iqbal pushes it to point for a quick single. The fielder makes a direct hit at the batters end. The ball goes towards deep square leg as the batters collect two more runs.
Fuller, on off, Sadia Iqbal pushes it to mid off.
Short, on off, Diana Baig looks to slap it but gets a top edge. The ball goes in the air and lands safely at third man. They collect a single.
Lands it on off, Diana Baig knocks it down the ground for a brace.
Much fuller, on off, Sadia Iqbal taps it to mid off.
Quicker, on off, Sadia Iqbal taps it to mid off.
Full, on off, Sadia Iqbal leans on and blocks it to mid off.
Full, on off, Sadia Iqbal flicks it to mid-wicket.
Bowls it on off, Sadia Iqbal taps it to mid off.
Short, on off, Sadia Iqbal pushes it to mid off.
Bowls it on off, Sadia Iqbal lifts it over mid off for one.
Short, on off, Sadia Iqbal pushes it to mid off.
Short, on off, Sadia Iqbal pushes it to mid off.
Lands it on off, Diana Baig knocks it down the ground for one.