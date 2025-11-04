India pacer Kranti Gaud reflected on the growth of women's cricket over the past few years, following their maiden World Cup triumph over South Africa on Sunday. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a rain-hit final in Navi Mumbai, ending a decades-old wait for their first major silverware. Speaking to NDTV in an exclusive chat, Kranti highlighted the growing interest in women's cricket after thousands attended the summit clash on Sunday, in contrast to the empty seats in the previous editions of the tournament.

"If you check, there was no crowd at the previous Women's World Cups. I saw some photos on social media. However, during yesterday's final, there was not a single empty seat in the stadium. So, women's cricket is also improving a lot. So, I just want to say that keep supporting women's cricket just like you did during this World Cup," said Kranti, who bagged nine wickets in eight matches during the tournament, during an interaction with NDTV.

Kranti, who hails from Ghuwara in Madhya Pradesh, opened up on the celebrations back home, insisting that the World Cup glory has changed the way she and her family are viewed within their social circle, especially after years of struggle.

"Everyone is celebrating back home. Friends, family, and neighbours. Everyone is happy. My mom is very happy. She is feeling very proud. People who didn't meet us during our bad phase have also started meeting us," she added.

On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Gaud.

"I want to congratulate everyone for the way the daughter of our state and the daughters of the country performed brilliantly in cricket last night," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters in Bhopal.

"Madhya Pradesh's daughter Kranti Gaud was also part of the women's World Cup-winning team. I want to congratulate Kranti and give her an incentive of Rs 1 crore from the state government. I announce to give Rs one crore to Kranti, the daughter of Chhatarpur," he added.

Kranti Gaud, from Ghuwara in Chhatarpur, Bundelkhand, played a crucial role in leading the Indian women's cricket team to the World Cup final with her bowling performance.