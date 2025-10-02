Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir has come under fierce criticism over her controversial remark during the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup. During a match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Mir, who was on commentary duty, used a politically charged comment as Natalia Pervaiz walked out to bat. A viral video has been doing rounds on social media where the 39-year-old appeared to correct herself by mentioning that Natalia hails from 'Azad Kashmir', which India calls Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was heavily criticised for her remarks by social media users.

Player 'from Azad Kashmir' is this kind of commentary allowed?



And then they say keep politics away from sports. pic.twitter.com/1HSHjRWMZG — Lala (@FabulasGuy) October 2, 2025

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets, chasing down the target of 130 with 113 balls to spare.

An unbeaten half-century from Rubya Haider and her match-winning partnership with skipper Nigar Sultana, backed by fine bowling from young pacer Marufa Akter, helped Bangladesh thrash an out-of-depth Pakistan.

Rubya struck a 77-ball unbeaten 54 (4x8) and shared a 62-run partnership with skipper Sultana (23 off 44 balls) for the third wicket as Bangladesh overhauled the target of 130 with 113 balls to spare, reaching 131 for 3 in 31.1 overs.

Rubya played with caution initially after Bangladesh lost opener Fargana Hoque and Sharmin Akhter early but once she got the feel of the pitch, the 28-year-old hit a flurry of boundaries to make the chase look easy.

She belted three boundaries in the 19th over bowled by veteran Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu which changed the complexion of the game as Bangladesh went into overdrive.

