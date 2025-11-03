South African captain Laura Wolvaardt said she "couldn't be prouder" of her team's campaign in the ICC Women's World Cup and promised to get stronger in the coming times after they lost to India in the title clashon Sunday. Asked to bat first, India posted a challenging 298 for seven in their allotted 50 overs and then bowled out South Africa for 246 in 46.5 overs to win the game by 52 runs and lift their maiden world title. Wolvaardt was the losing finalist's top performer, scoring a magnificent 101 while keeping the team's hopes alive until she was at the crease.

"I could not be prouder of this team for the campaign we had. Brilliant cricket throughout but outplayed today (by India). Unfortunate to be on the losing side but we will definitely grow from this," Wolvaardt said at the presentation ceremony.

South Africa staged a remarkable comeback after starting the tournament by getting bundled out for 69 against England.

On coming back from the 69 all out and 97 all out against Australia, Wolvaardt said, "We did so well to put those couple of bad games behind us. We were either really good or really bad, but thankfully more of the really good. Amazing tournament for a lot of the players, and proud of the resilience we showed." The skipper was the also the team's leading batter and balanced both batting and leadership beautifully.

"Probably did not have my best year leading into the World Cup and did not start it well. Overthinking, it was not good. It is just another game of cricket, trying to separate the two and that sort of freed me up a bit to play my natural game and then focus on the captaincy at a different time." Defending her decision to field first, she said, "We were hoping for a little bit more (swing). There was still something in it, so still feel it was the right call to bowl. We were in it for a lot of the chase but lost too many wickets. I kept checking that scoreboard and they were definitely tracking for 350.

"Back end (bowling) was amazing and we have been amazing throughout. We really felt we could chase it." Wolvaardt was full of praise for India star Shafali Verma and veteran South Africa pacer Marizanne Kapp for their exploits.

"She (Shafali) batted excellently. That is the way she plays. When it comes off, she can really hurt teams." On her teammate Kapp, Wolvaardt said, "She has been phenomenal for so many editions. Really sad it is going to be her last one. Whole group wanted to win it for her. She is two players in one and very happy she is on our team."

