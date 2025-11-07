India opener Pratika Rawal has received her 2025 Women's World Cup winners' medal, according to NDTV sources. The 25-year-old, who was India's second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, missed the last two matches due to an ankle injury. After India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final, Pratika celebrated with the rest of the team on a wheelchair. However, she was not wearing her medal. As per ICC regulations, the winners' medal is awarded to the 15-member squad.

Pratika was replaced in the 15-member squad by Shafali Verma ahead of the semi-final against Australia. Shafali, who won the Player Of The Match in the final, received one while Pratika missed out.

However, Pratika has now revealed that ICC chairman Jay Shah personally ensured she would receive her medal. "Jay Shah texted our manager that I want to make arrangements to get medal for Pratika," Rawal told CNN News18.

"So, finally, I now do have my own medal. The first time I opened it up (medal given to her by support staff) and, I looked towards it, I was almost in tears. I'm not a person who cries a lot but that emotion was real, that feeling of join us."

Rawal, one of India's standout performers in the tournament, had injured her right foot while fielding in the deep during the 21st over of Bangladesh's innings. The setback ruled her out of the Women's ODI World Cup before the semi-final against Australia, forcing her to miss the knockout matches, including the final.

She was India's second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 308 runs in six innings, including a century and a fifty. Her performances and resilience made her one of the standout names of India's historic World Cup triumph.

(With ANI Inputs)