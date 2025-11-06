Indian women's team pacer Arundhati Reddy had a heartwarming message from her mother for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The interaction occurred during PM Modi's meeting with the Women's World Cup-winning squad at his residence on Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who didn't play a single game during India's victorious campaign, said that her mother considers PM Modi her "hero."

"I wanted to share my mother's message with you. I thought I wouldn't get the chance to speak to you. She says you are her hero," Arundhati revealed.

She also mentioned that her mother had called her multiple times, specifically asking when Arundhati would meet PM Modi.

"She has called me 4-5 times and asked me when I am meeting her hero," she added.

#WATCH | Delhi: While interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cricketer and member of the Champion Indian Women's Cricket team, Arundhati Reddy says, "I wanted to share my mother's message with you. She says you are her hero. She has called me 4-5 times and asked me when I... pic.twitter.com/o6N3t2tphj — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

The Indian women's cricket team clinched its first-ever World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa, scripting a golden chapter in the country's sporting history in Navi Mumbai last week.

The win has been widely described as a watershed moment for women's cricket in India, drawing parallels with the men's team's iconic 1983 World Cup triumph.

India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners and, like the latter two, did so for the first time on home soil.

While speaking to PM Modi about Team India's victory, head coach Amol Muzumdar said, "We feel honoured and privileged coming here. The daughters of the country have done wonders. They have been putting a lot of effort into it for the last two years. They have played with the same intensity and energy in every practice session."

(With ANI Inputs)