On November 2, during the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup final, Amanjot Kaur was in the spotlight. South Africa were chasing a 299-run target and history. Their skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, was crafting a masterclass - calm, composed, and unbeaten on 101 - steering her team steadily towards what looked like an inevitable victory. India had thrown everything at her - spin, pace, guile - yet Wolvaardt stood firm, the anchor in a storm. And then came the delivery - the one that changed everything.

Wolvaardt launched the ball high, aiming for yet another boundary. Out on the rope stood Amanjot Kaur - eyes locked, nerves of steel, the hopes of a nation resting on her hands. She ran. She leapt. She stretched every fibre of her being - and when she landed, ball in hand, India erupted. That was the turning point. As Wolvaardt departed, India knew the World Cup was within reach. A few overs later, they sealed the win.

After India's historic triumph, Amanjot's father made a shocking revelation about a crisis in their family. He shared that during the tournament, Amanjot's grandmother suffered a heart attack, but the family chose not to inform the all-rounder so she could focus on the World Cup.

"My mother Bhagwanti has been Amanjot's pillar of strength since the day she started playing cricket outside on the street and in the park near our Phase 5 residence in Mohali. While I would be at my carpentry shop in Balongi, she would make sure to sit outside the home or at the park to oversee Amanjot playing with the boys as well as other girls," Amanjot's father Bhupinder Singh told The Indian Express.

Following that comment, fake news began circulating that Amanjot's grandmother had died. The India cricketer quickly debunked the rumours. "Heyy, just wanted to share that my grandmother is doing well and in good health. Please don't believe or spread false information circulating online. Thank you to everyone who's reached out with care and concern," Amanjot wrote. "My 90s kid is doing absolutely fine."





With IANS inputs