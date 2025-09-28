As India gear up for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues is struggling to contain her excitement for the contest. While there are many opponents that India need to be wary of, the rivalry against Pakistan is extremely special, especially in the current scenarioio. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Jemimah opened up about her preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup on home soil. Having just turned 25, she finds herself at the peak of her career with the chance to script history in front of home fans.

"Nervous and excited at the same time," she told NDTV, days before India's opener against Sri Lanka on September 30. "I just want to win it for India, that's all."

Rodrigues, one of the most prominent faces of Indian women's cricket's transformation in the last decade, reflected on her journey. She recalled how in 2017, as a teenager, she went to the airport to receive the Indian team after their World Cup campaign.

"A few months later, I was playing for India. It's crazy to see how life has come back. This time, I want to be the one holding the World Cup at the airport," said the Indian all rounder

As a senior player now, Rodrigues admits the pressure of a home World Cup is real but says it can be channelled positively. "Pressure is good, but it depends on what kind of pressure you take. If I think of the crowd as being with me, cheering me, it gives me confidence. Our focus has to be on the process, not the noise."

Speaking about the format, Rodrigues explained to NDTV the importance of mental balance. "It's crucial to know when to switch on and switch off so we don't burn out. At the same time, we have to use that pressure to bring the best out of us."

The India-Pakistan clash, scheduled early in the tournament, will carry its usual weight. Rodrigues conceded the hype is impossible to ignore. "How much ever you want to shut the noise, somewhere or the other it is there. But once you're in, it's only about the ball, the bat, and winning for India."

Off the field, Rodrigues recently signed with Red Bull, joining a league of elite global athletes. "Red Bull is wild, adventurous, fun, and at the same time very professional, just like I want to be in cricket. More than that, they feel like family, always asking how they can help you reach your highest potential," said Rodrigues.

For Rodrigues, though, the ultimate dream remains crystal clear: lifting the World Cup trophy on November 2 in front of a roaring home crowd.