The International Cricket Council (ICC) today launched the official event song titled ‘Bring it Home' for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Performed by acclaimed Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal, the song is a high-energy blend of rhythm, melody and emotion and aims to unite fans across the globe. With catchy hooks like “Tarikita Tarikita Tarikita Dhom” and the heartbeat-inspired “Dhak Dhak, we bring it home”, the song encapsulates the fire and dreams of every woman cricketer stepping onto the world stage.

The lyrics celebrate determination and unity, honouring the thriving legacy of women's cricket through the power of dreams and perseverance. The lines – “Patthar pighlana hai, Ek naya itihas banana hai” (We have to melt stones and forge a new history) evoke the unbreakable power of dedication and grit, against all odds.

"It has been a wonderful experience to be part of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 through the official event song that celebrates the spirit, strength and unity of women's cricket. I feel honoured to lend my voice and be part of a moment that brings people together through the love of the game. I hope it inspires fans and creates lasting memories as we celebrate this exciting tournament," Shreya Ghoshal sai.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from 30 September to 2 November across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

The 13th edition of the quadrennial showpiece offers record-low ticket prices, starting at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14) — the lowest ever for any ICC global event. Ticket sales have already begun and are now open to all fans at Tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)