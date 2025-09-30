India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has her eyes set on the title as the hosts begin their ODI World Cup 2025 journey with the first match against co-hosts Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The Indian women made it to two ODI World Cup finals but lost on both occasions-going down to England by nine runs the last time around in 2017 at Lord's. But Kaur's team has improved in leaps and bounds from the previous edition in 2022, when Australia won a record-extending seventh title.

It would be the fourth occasion for India to host the Women's ODI World Cup, with previous tournaments held in 1978, 1997, and 2013. As for Sri Lanka, this will be their first time, even as co-hosts.

India recently went down to Australia 2-1 in three ODIs at home but posted big scores with their batting led by prolific opener Smriti Mandhana.

The bowling showed promise with up-and-coming medium-pacer Kranti Goud leading the charge with five wickets alongside Australia's Megan Schutt, who also picked five in the three matches.

Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Full Schedule:

Group Stage Fixtures

Sep 30, Tuesday: India vs Sri Lanka (ACA Stadium, Guwahati)

Oct 1, Wednesday: Australia vs New Zealand (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Oct 2, Thursday: Bangladesh vs Pakistan (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 3, Friday: England vs South Africa (ACA Stadium, Guwahati)

Oct 4, Saturday: Australia vs Sri Lanka (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 5, Sunday: India vs Pakistan (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 6, Monday: New Zealand vs South Africa (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Oct 7, Tuesday: England vs Bangladesh (ACA Stadium, Guwahati)

Oct 8, Wednesday: Australia vs Pakistan (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 9, Thursday: India vs South Africa (ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam)

Oct 10, Friday: New Zealand vs Bangladesh (ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam)

Oct 11, Saturday: England vs Sri Lanka (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 12, Sunday: India vs Australia (ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam)

Oct 13, Monday: South Africa vs Bangladesh (ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam)

Oct 14, Tuesday: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 15, Wednesday: England vs Pakistan (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 16, Thursday: Australia vs Bangladesh (ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam)

Oct 17, Friday: South Africa vs Sri Lanka (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 18, Saturday: New Zealand vs Pakistan (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 19, Sunday: India vs England (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Oct 20, Monday: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

Oct 21, Tuesday: South Africa vs Pakistan (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 22, Wednesday: Australia vs England (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Oct 23, Thursday: India vs New Zealand (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

Oct 24, Friday: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Oct 25, Saturday: Australia vs South Africa (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Oct 26, Sunday (AM): England vs New Zealand (11:00 AM IST) (ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam)

Oct 26, Sunday (PM): India vs Bangladesh (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

Knockout Stage

Oct 29, Wednesday: Semi-final 1 (3:00 PM IST) - (Guwahati or Colombo*)

Oct 30, Thursday: Semi-final 2 (3:00 PM IST) - (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

Nov 2, Sunday: Final (3:00 PM IST) - (Navi Mumbai or Colombo**)

Note: Semi-final 1 will be held in Colombo if Pakistan qualify. The Final is scheduled for Navi Mumbai, but could be shifted to Colombo if Pakistan qualify.

Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be aired live on the TV channels: Star Sports 1 SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD+HD, Star Sports 2 SD+HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD+HD. The tournament's Live streaming will be on JioHotstar.