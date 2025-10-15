Story ProgressBack to home
Done with the pre-match formalities! Before we get into the action, huge credit goes to the ground staff here. We had plenty of overnight rain, and there was a storm as well, but they have worked really hard to get the ground ready, avoiding any sort of delay.
We are moments away from the start of the game, but before that, the match officials walk out to the middle, followed by the players from both sides. The flags of the two nations are opened up as it is time for the national anthems. It will be Pakistan's first, followed by that of England.
PITCH REPORT - Natalie Germanos is pitchside. She says that this is pitch number 6, which means a shorter boundary on one side. Adds that the square ones are 58 and 61 meters, while the straight hit is 68 meters. Katey Martin joins her and says that the pitch is rock hard and spin will play a big factor. Concludes by reckoning the sweep could be an important shot.
England Women captain Nat Sciver-Brunt expressed her preference to bowl first, citing the weather conditions and the potential benefits of using the wicket to their advantage. She informed that Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell would be missing from the team due to illness, with Sarah Glenn and Em Arlott set to fill the vacancies. Sciver-Brunt highlighted this as an opportunity for the newcomers to make an impact and emphasized her team's focus on starting strong from the beginning.
Fatima Sana, the skipper of Pakistan Women, says that the pitch looks good and will hopefully help the spinners. Adds that they need to bat longer and are backing their bowlers to do their bowlers on this wicket. Says that they had Australia in all sorts of trouble but just didn't finish the job. Informs they have made a couple of changes.
Pakistan Women (Playing XI) - Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail (replaces Sadaf Shamas), Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz (replaces Eyman Fatima), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (C), Sidra Nawaz (WK), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal.
England Women (Playing XI) - Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (WK), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith.
TOSS - Pakistan Women have won the coin flip and they have elected to BOWL first.
With rain forecasted for the evening, both teams will be keen to make the most of the playing time. The stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable. Will England's star-studded lineup prove too much for Pakistan, or will the Women in Green pull off a stunning victory? The world is watching, and this match promises to be an absolute cracker. Stay tuned as we bring you toss and team updates in a bit.
England Women, led by captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, have been in scintillating form, with their recent win over Sri Lanka Women a testament to their strength and depth. Sciver-Brunt's century was a masterclass, and their bowlers, particularly Sophie Ecclestone, have been exceptional. To stay on top, England Women will need to maintain their consistency and capitalize on Pakistan's struggles. On the other hand, Pakistan Women have faced a tough tournament so far, with their batting lineup failing to fire on all cylinders. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, they couldn't quite seal the deal. To turn things around, Pakistan will need to shore up their batting and put together a complete performance.
Hello and welcome to the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the match between England Women and Pakistan Women. England Women, riding high on their unbeaten run, will look to continue their dominance, while Pakistan Women will be eager to break their losing streak and register their first win.
... MATCHDAY ...
The eagerly awaited clash between England Women and Pakistan Women is finally here, with the two teams set to lock horns in the 16th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. England Women, led by the astute Nat Sciver-Brunt, are riding high on the back of three consecutive wins, which has catapulted them to the second spot in the standings. Some impressive displays have marked their campaign, and they'll look to build on the momentum. In contrast, Pakistan Women, under the captaincy of Fatima Sana, have had a tough start to the tournament, losing all three of their matches. The team's top-order batters, Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali, will be crucial in setting the tone for the side, and they'll be expected to provide a solid foundation. However, Muneeba's recent form has been a concern for the Pakistan camp, as her struggles with the bat have coincided with the team's losing streak. The bowlers, including the skilled Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig, will need to be at their absolute best to contain the potent English batting lineup. England's top-order, featuring the talented Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, and Heather Knight, has been in scintillating form, and they'll be looking to capitalize on their strong batting lineup to extend their winning streak. While England's current form suggests they might have the upper hand, cricket's inherent unpredictability means Pakistan can never be discounted. As the two teams take to the field, the atmosphere is set to be electric, with England aiming to maintain their winning momentum and Pakistan desperate to break their losing run and get back on track.