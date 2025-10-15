ENG vs PAK Women's World Cup Live Score: England eye top spot as they take on Pakistan in their Women's World Cup match in Colombo. With three one-sided wins, England seem to be at a different level. Nat Sciver-Brunt's team would be hoping to gain further momentum before they clash against the big three -- India, Australia and New Zealand -- in the league stage. For Pakistan, languishing at the bottom with three losses in as many games, their batters have struggled big time, while the bowlers, especially Marufa Akter and Shorna Akter, have given commendable performances. (Live Scorecard)