Just a day after India's historic Women's World Cup 2025 win, fast-bowler Kranti Gaud spoke exclusively to NDTV, her voice still carrying the emotion and disbelief of a young cricketer who has seen her dream come true quicker than she ever imagined. "I am very excited," she said, smiling. "It's a big achievement at this young age. I just debuted five months back... and now I am a World Cup champion. Such a big achievement for me."

For 22-year-old Kranti, the journey from a modest home in Chhatrapur, Madhya Pradesh, to the world cricketing stage has been anything but easy. She remembers long days of training followed by evenings in a home where resources were limited - but support was limitless.

"I would train and come back home where we didn't have much," she said. "There was a lot of struggle. But my family always supported me. Never did they refuse anything despite us not having much money. Somehow they would put everything together, send me for training and games, and encourage me. They always said, 'you go, chase your dreams, we will manage.'

That sacrifice has now brought pride to her entire community. Back home, celebrations haven't stopped.

"Everybody is happy. Many are visiting home, media also. It's a very proud moment. Crackers are being burst in my village since our victory. Earlier people wouldn't come meet us - now VIPs and famous people are coming and wishing us. Celebrations are happening everywhere," she said, still sounding in awe.

Asked whether this iconic moment will change the landscape for women's cricket in India, Kranti was hopeful. "People usually go watch men's cricket. Our games were empty. But yesterday not a single chair was empty. Things are improving, it's moving forward. I hope we keep getting this support."

For young girls dreaming to follow her path, she had one message: "Don't give up. Whatever the condition is, don't be disheartened. There will be struggles, but don't forget the goal."

Inside the dressing room and the hotel, the celebrations were loud, joyful and emotional. "We are chilling, celebrating, enjoying ourselves, taking photos with the trophy," she laughed. And what was going through her mind mid-match, with millions glued to their screens? "Billions were praying for us to win the cup. That was a great feeling. We had to win for them." The dream, she says, is fulfilled, but the journey is just beginning. "Many more cups to be won," she smiled before signing off, the sparkle of her future glimmering in her eyes.