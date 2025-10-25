Cricket Australia confirmed that two members of Australia women's cricket team were 'touched inappropriately' by a motorcyclist in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in India. The players, who are currently in India for the ongoing ODI Women's World Cup 2025, were walking from their hotel to a cafe when the incident took place. In their official statement, CA said that the matter was immediately reported by the team security to the local police. According to news agency PTI, the police on Friday arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred in the Khajrana Road area.

"CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore," CA's statement read, according to a report by ABC News.

"The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter."

Danny Simmons, the Australian team's security manager, filed a complaint at the MIG police station on Thursday evening. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested the accused, Aqeel, who was on a bike.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said that the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe when a man on a motorcycle started following them.

The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

Upon receiving the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements, and registered a First Information Report under Section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

The official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Aqeel Khan, was apprehended. "Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is ongoing," she added.

(With PTI inputs)