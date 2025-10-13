Bangladesh vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 Live Score And Updates
Bangladesh vs South Africa, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 LIVE: Bangladesh have already lost two of their first three games.
Bangladesh vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 Live Updates: Bangladesh take on South Africa in a bid to keep their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign alive. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa. Bangladesh have brought in Fargana Hoque and Ritu Moni. South Africa have rested Sune Luus as a precaution after a hip flexor strain with Annerie Dercksen and Masabata Klass making their way in the playing XI. (LIVE Scorecard)
South Africa Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter.
BAN vs SA Women's ODI World Cup LIVE
1 run.
Fuller than a length, on off, Fargana Hoque prods forward and eases it back to Kapp.
Slams the deck hard, on middle. Fargana Hoque gets across and nudges it to mid-wicket.
Attacks the stumps, on a length. Fargana Hoque covers the line and punches it to the right of the bowler.
Full in length, on the leg stump line. Rubya Haider drives it uppishly and on the bounce to mid on.
Fuller delivery, on off. Rubya Haider leans on and taps it to short extra cover.
WIDE! Length-delivery, cutting across the tramline on the off side. Rubya Haider tries to cut it square, but misses. Wide given. A tough call, though.
On a good length, just outside off. Rubya drives it on the rise to mid off.
Touch fuller and on off. Rubya Haider presses forward and blocks it out.
Full and jagging in a touch from middle. Fargana Hoque clips it behind to deep fine leg for an easy single.
Fuller than a length, on the leg stump. Rubya Haider clears the front leg and whips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Full and nipping sharply away, outside off. A watchful leave by Fargana Hoque.
Back of a length, on middle, angling down further. Rubya Haider tries to turn it to the leg side, but misses. The ball deflects off her thigh pad and rolls to the right of the keeper. They get a leg bye as Jafta collects the ball.
Swing and a miss! Outside off, on a good length. Rubya Haider has a wild waft at it, with her feet moving nowhere. Gets beaten on the outside edge.
Just short! Shapes into the batter from a length, around off. Rubya Haider gets the ball high on the bat and mistimes the pull shot a bit uppishly. Luckily, it does not have the power to carry towards mid-wicket and lands on the bounce.
WIDE! Reload! Slides across the batter and down leg, on a fuller length. Rubya Haider misses to flick.
Fractionally full and outside off. Rubya Haider drives it to mid off.
Short of a good length, outside off, Haider punches off the back foot to cover-point.
Full and on middle and leg, clipped with the wrists to square leg. A productive over for Bangladesh. 8 runs off it.
On a good length, jagging into the batter. Fargana Hoque presses forward and defends off the inner half of the bat to the leg side.